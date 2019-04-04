Pupils want schools to stop using plastic single-use cutlery

Reintroducing metal cutlery to replace the single-use plastic cutlery currently used, is being considered by Scottish Borders Council after pupils raised their concerns about their use in school canteens.

Euan Robson told fellow councillors last week that he had been contacted by pupils concerned over the use of single-use plastic cutlery.

The council’s executive member for children and young people, councillor Carol Hamilton (East Berwickshire), said it is “a subject that a number of pupils have brought to the attention of the council” and confirmed that all the council’s schools use disposable cutlery.

Councillor Robson, a former MSP for Roxburgh and Berwickshire, said: “I’m very much aware of the concerns of young people about this and I know it’s not a simple issue but I think we should look carefully at the contracts we involve ourselves in with catering companies. We could see if there’s a way to turn back to metal cutlery, which is washed. Young people, particularly, would value that.”

The council’s administration agreed to look at the proposals and report back.