Pupils’ pop-up restaurant

Two Coldingham Primary School P7 pupils - Coralie Drummond and Martyna Godek - visited Giacopazzi’s in Eyemouth last week to go behind the scenes to see how their famous ice cream is made.

The visit was part of the P5/6/7 classes enterprise project a ‘Pop up Restaurant’. which will be open on Friday, April 27,

Martyna came up with a dark chocolate and mango ripple flavour to serve as one of the dessert choices.

The Giacopazzi and Oblo family have been very supportive and informative talking to the pupils about the work involved in running a business; restaurant staff Hollie and Jordan gave service training and Sommers Giacopazzi showed the girls how to make their ice cream, how to look after it, the science involved in avoiding ice crystals and how to serve it - finished off with a taster session of ice cream of course.