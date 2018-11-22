Pupils on assault charges

Four high school pupils have been charged in connection with an incident at a school involving two minor assaults against a fifth teenager.

Parents and teachers have contacted The Berwickshire about incidents, one teacher saying: “As teachers we deserve the right to work without fear of assault”.

Police Scotland has quashed rumours that officers have been escorting pupils to classes as incorrect, and with legal proceedings live they wouldn’t formally name the school.

The Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act prohibits the publication of the school if it could lead to the identification of any person under the age of 18 who is an accused in criminal proceedings.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Four teenagers, aged 14 and 15, have been charged in connection with two minor assaults against a fifth teenager at a school in Berwickshire.

“We have dedicated school liaison officers who work alongside teachers and partners to prevent criminality in our schools.

“They also advise schools on early intervention, in consultation with parents and often partners in children services, and deterring young people away from criminal behaviour.

“If offences do take place, officers will take further action wherever necessary, providing support to the victim, their family and the wider school community.”

Commenting on the situation, a Scottish Borders Council said: “All secondary schools enjoy a good working relationship with their Police Scotland locality integration officers, who attend schools weekly to support the education of young people to make the right choices, as well as working with individuals.

“In every school there are small numbers of students with complex backgrounds that require additional support and schools work with these pupils and parents, and where appropriate partners, to maintain a safe learning environment.”