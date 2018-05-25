Pupils learn how to save a life

Over 350 pupils at Eyemouth Primary School and their families now know how to save a life after undergoing training last week.

Eyemouth Primary School, Cockburnspath/Coldingham/Eyemouth First Responders, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and Eyemouth & District Community Trust joined forces to organise the training.

First Aid training is becoming a regular feature in the school and while for some of the younger pupils it was their first time learning how to cope with an emergency, for the older pupils it was a refresher course.

It is part of the on-going process in the town to ensure that everyone has the knowledge they may need if there is a medical emergency.

Last week also saw the town’s latest defibrillator installed at Eyemouth lifeboat station.

A spokesperson for the Eyemouth RNLI said: “It is with thanks to the family of the late Eck Wilson, who raised the funds to purchase the defibrillator and donate it to the lifeboat station, that this facility is available to the community of Eyemouth.

“Thanks also go to the League of Friends of Eyemouth Health Centre who provided funding for the secure container, as well as the team at W L Collin and Son who fitted the unit.

“Should you ever need to use the defibrillator, then dial 999, state your location and the operator will tell you the passcode to open the box. Instructions on how to use the defibrillator are written on the unit itself.”