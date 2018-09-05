Public toilets need upgraded

The possibility of applying for Scottish Government funding to improve the region’s public toilets is to be investigated by Scottish Borders Council officials.

At a full council meeting last week Jedburgh and District councillor Jim Brown put forward a motion which called on the administration to apply for funding from the Scottish Government’s rural tourism infrastructure fund.

Supporting his proposal East Berwickshire councillor Helen Laing said: “Here in the Scottish Borders there is evidence, both statistically and anecdotally, that we are experiencing our share of the tourism boom.

“Tourism has been boosted by the Borders railway, by film companies using our beautiful locations and by concerted efforts by the Scottish Borders tourism partnership. This is great news, but with this increased interest in the Borders comes an increase in pressure on facilities and infrastructure.

“I get complaints about public toilet provision in my ward, and I’m sure I’m not alone. Such deficiencies in what we offer will most certainly put people off, no matter how special the experience is here.”

It had been hoped that introducing a 30p charge to 27 public toilets would generate an income of £280,000 but during the one year pilot income was just £89,000 councillors were told.