Projects compete for funding from local pot

Nineteen community projects are competing for a share of £48,374 in the Berwickshire pot of Scottish Borders Council’s Localities Bid Fund.

A total of £300,000 is available for community projects across the Borders for Localities Bid Fund grants and public voting opens on Thursday, May 16, to decide which of the 74 projects should receive funding.

Anyone who would like to vote online can register beforehand, through the council’s website. You will have a mandatory number of votes to cast, which will depend on the number of projects vying for money in your area and your postcode will determine which area you can vote in.

You can also vote by post, by calling or writing to the council, or vote in person at an event in Eyemouth Community Centre, on Saturday, May 25, 10am-2pm, where projects will present more information about their applications. You can then vote on the day.

Non-constituted groups can bid for up to £5,000 and constituted groups can bid for up to £15,000.

Competing in this round of the Localities Bid Fund is: Duns Swimming Pool; Sea the Change; Friends of Ayton Primary; Swinton Parent Council; Birgham Community Development Trust; Health in Mind; Coldstream Community Trust; Eyemouth Men’s Shed; Berwickshire Maritime Trust; Chirnside Common Good Association; Busy Bees Toddler Group; Eyemouth Art Trail; Westruther Community Enterprise; Swinton & Ladykirk Community Council; Duns 700, Castle and Community; A Heart for Duns; Connect Berwickshire Youth Project; Coldingham Community Council; Eat, Sleep, Ride CIC.

Councillor Sandy Aitchison said: “We have strengthened the voting process after listening to feedback from the previous round of Localities Bid Fund. We’d ask people to make sure they register to vote. You’ll then get an allocation of votes to spread across the projects in your locality. This is a great opportunity to directly influence where public money is being spent in your town or village.

The successful bids will be announced over the summer.