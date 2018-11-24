Prince William’s MBE presentation to Sylvia

Sylvia Fleming, who lives in Coldingham, was down at Buckingham Palace recently with her husband Tom to receive her MBE from Prince William.

Director of Extraordinair, Sylvia was awarded the MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to the freight-forwarding industry and to the welfare of animals in transit.

Sylvia, who started Extrordinair in 1988 was the first female in the UK to be the owner of a freight forwarding company and in 2012 her company’s facilities were approved as a Border Inspection Post by the FVO and DEFRA for small animals (pets, fish, birds, reptiles and other small species), which meant small animals no longer required to enter the UK via Heathrow or Gatwick.

After receiving her MBE from Prince William, Sylvia said: “He was an extremely charming, warm young man who really takes an interest and obviously did his homework. It was a truly memorable day, the palace staff ensured a warm welcome and put everyone at their ease.”