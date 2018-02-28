Primary education at Eyemouth in focus

Future provision of primary and early years education in Eyemouth will be discussed at two drop-in sessions in the town this week.

Eyemouth Primary School has been identified by Scottish Borders Council as a priority for investment and they are keen to hear local residents’ views on the various options being considered.

Drop-in sessions are being held at Eyemouth Primary School on Thursday, March 1, from 1-5pm and in Eyemouth Parish Church Hall on Friday, March 2, 1-6pm.

As well as having a chance to speak to officers about potential options, there will also be an opportunity to view and comment on potential layouts for the former high school site which forms part of a masterplan for housing and care provision.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, SBC’s executive member for children and young people, said: “This is the first step in our engagement process with the east Berwickshire community to give them the opportunity to have an influence on the future of not only education provision, but also on a wider range of community provision.

“The primary school has been well served by the existing building, however, with a growing roll and the buildings becoming dated, it is a welcome time to plan for the future.

“The campus currently supports a range of provisions and services and we would encourage everyone to come along and help us with their ideas and views as to what that might look like going forward.

“We will be providing further chances for people to meet with us and give their feedback as we go through this process, but these initial meetings are an ideal opportunity for people to be involved from the very beginning.”

During a pre-consultation process on SBC’s school estate parents, pupils, councillors and community councils were given an opportunity to comment and the condition of Eyemouth Primary School and Jedburgh town schools raised most concern.