Pressure from opposition MSPs over A&E waiting times

Accident and Emergency waiting targets have not been met for a year and opposition MSPs are putting pressure on Scottish Government Ministers to take action.

NHS Borders has failed to meet the target this week with only 85% of patients being seen within four hours of arriving at Accident and Emergency. Only a minority of Scottish health boards have achieved the 95% target for patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The number of people attending A&E in the Borders has increased by 14 per cent, from 576 in 2017 to 657 in 2018.

Borders Conservative MSP, Rachael Hamilton, said: “NHS Borders A&E waiting times are too long and are showing little sign of improvement. The increased pressure on A&E services has to be addressed and SNP Ministers need to acknowledge that the current GP crisis is making things worse’