Pressure for A1 dualling

A fully dualled A1 road north and south of the border was top of the agenda when Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton met with Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Both politicians agreed that cross border collaboration was essential to ensure that pressure continues to be put on both UK and Scottish Governments to secure funding for further upgrades to the A1.

Lack of action on the A1 is influencing communities along the A68 and A697 like Coldstream, where over 900 lorries pass through in a week.

Rachael Hamilton MSP said: “Meeting with Anne-Marie Trevelyan was a fantastic opportunity to discuss cross borders issues.

“The dualling of the A1 was at the forefront of our discussions, and whilst it is encouraging to see progress south of the border, the SNP must realise the importance of the upgrading the undualled sections of this vital route north of the border.

“We both agreed that the movement of traffic through Northumberland and the Scottish Borders is putting strain on routes such as the A68 and A697, with Coldstream bearing the brunt of HGV traffic.

“I will continue to push the SNP Government to work with the UK Government to work on upgrading the A1, it is only right that Berwickshire and beyond get better connections north and south”.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed said: “It was a pleasure to meet up with Rachael and to have her support for my campaign to dual the A1 up to the border and beyond.

“The UK Government has already invested £290 million in the first 13 mile stretch, but it is vital for the local economies on both sides of the border to continue the job so that connections between Northumberland and Berwickshire can be improved.

“I welcome Rachael’s support and her commitment to encourage the SNP to show similar support for upgrade work north of the border.”