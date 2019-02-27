Potato Day and Green Fair stalls

As Britain’s departure from the EU approaches, Borders Organic Gardeners are urging people to start growing their own vegetables.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove admitted that there is a risk of UK food prices going up in the event of a no-deal Brexit and BOG chairperson Ilona McDowell is urging anyone with a piece of garden or a window box to go along to BOG’s annual Potato Day and Green Fair at Springwood Park, Kelso this Sunday (March 3, 11am-3pm).

“It is the UK’s oldest, biggest and cheapest sale of seed potatoes, Britain’s favourite staple food,” said Ilona, “and with the threat of tariffs increasing costs of all sorts of imported food, growing the nutritious ‘tattie’ at home is a great way to save money.”

There will be 97 varieties of both early and maincrop potatoes (31 of them organic varieties) on sale in the main hall of the Borders Union Showground at just 20p per tuber.

All of the varieties, clearly marked and laid out for visitors, are supplied with recommendations for best use: mashing, chipping, salad potatoes etc.

To help newcomers a team of potato experts, led by ‘tattie celebs’ Alan Romans and John Marshall (who recently spent time in Peru, home of the solanum tuberosum) will be on hand with advice.

The Potato Day extravaganza also includes the Green Fair, with 25 stalls such as Woodside Garden Centre and Peelham Farm and suppliers offering fruit juice, honey, cheeses, and remedies and aromas, hardware and arts and crafts stalls.