Registration open for the Scottish Youth Parliament by-election 2019

Young people aged 14-25 interested in becoming a Member of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYP) to represent the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire Constituency are being encouraged to register their interest for the by-election due to take place in December 2019.

The constituency covers the catchment areas for the following schools: Selkirk, Hawick, Jedburgh, Kelso, Berwickshire, Eyemouth and a portion of Earlston, depending on the young person’s postcode.

The Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP) is the democratically elected voice of Scotland’s young people. It is a young people’s parliament, designed by young people and led by young people for the benefit of young people. Members are committed to ensuring young people are heard by the decision makers of Scotland and are determined to campaign on the issues which matter most to Scotland’s youth.

There are three elected representatives in the Scottish Borders serving as MYSPs, one of whom has recently stood down opening up this opportunity for a new candidate. The MSYPs are elected by their peer group and serve for a two year term. They are supported by staff from Scottish Borders Youth Voice to attend three sittings of the SYP a year and to deliver and develop local and national campaigns. They can also sit as members or convenors of committee groups. The person who is elected through this by-election will serve until the handover period in June 2021 after the 2021 election.

Anyone interested in standing for the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire by-election 2019 is being asked to register their interest by visiting: elections.syp.org.uk/elections and completing the Expression of Interest Form.

The Expression of Interest period is open until Friday 25 October 2019. Following that, applicants will be invited to a meeting at the start of November 2019 where they can meet the other current MSYPs and be helped to develop their candidate profile and plan their election campaign.

Campaigning for the by-election will run from 18 November to 2 December, with the election itself being held between 3 and 11 December 2019.

The results will be announced at a declaration event on Friday 13 December at Council Headquarters, Newtown St Boswells.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, Executive Member for Children and Young People, said: “I would like to thank our outgoing MSYP for all their hard work and commitment and wish them all the very best with their future career.

“As they have said, being a MYSP is an extremely rewarding and worthwhile experience and I would encourage young people from across Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire to follow their example and find out more about what they could achieve by taking part.

“All candidates are given training by Scottish Borders Youth Voice to develop their skills and confidence, making them ready to run their campaign for the elections. Once elected, MYSPs continue to be supported to carry out their responsibilities to the best of their ability.

“This really is an opportunity not to be missed and I look forward to seeing how the nominations progress and meeting the young people who are keen to be involved.”

To register as a candidate, visit: elections.syp.org.uk/elections

Information is also available from: www.syp.org.uk or the Scottish Borders Youth Voice team: youth@scotborders.gov.uk