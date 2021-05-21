MSP Hamilton appointed to shadow cabinet

Rachael Hamilton MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire has been appointed shadow rural affairs cabinet secretary by Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross. Photo: Phil Wilkinson

Mrs Hamilton was appointed to a similar role of shadow cabinet secretary for rural affairs and tourism between February and August last year, and believes she can build on the work she started during that period.

She said: “It is an honour to stand up for rural communities every day.

“From helping my father on the family farm when I was younger, to working as an agronomist, I understand the sector well.

“My previous track record in the industry stands me in good stead for advancing this role and making sure rural voices are heard.”

She added: “Farming, rural life and the countryside must be protected from an increasingly Central Belt focussed SNP Government.

“Going forward we must see more support to drive productivity and efficiency in agriculture, through new training schemes and farm diversification.

“On climate change, farmers must be fully supported to reduce emissions through improved agri-environment climate schemes; not lectured about what they should and shouldn’t do, without the right financial support.

“I am keen to champion new entrants and young farmers, to ensure we see new blood and an industry that passes the reins onto the next generation successfully.