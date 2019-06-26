Local politicians are united in their support of Jeremy Hunt

Conservative party leader contender Jeremy Hunt now has the support of both the region’s MP and MSP.

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont has been an active supporter of Mr Hunt since the leadership contest began, whereas Ettrick, Roxburgh and Bewickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton initially supported Michael Gove. However, with Mr Gove out of the contest Ms Hamilton agrees that Jeremy Hunt is the better prospect as far as understanding the needs of Scotland and the Borders is concerned.

Ms Hamilton said this week: “I am committed to backing Jeremy Hunt for Prime Minister and will be asking others to support this very capable and determined individual. His commitments to Scotland shows he is the right person to protect our Union of nations.”

Mr Lamont said: “Jeremy has spent a lot of time in Scotland and he understands the issues we are facing.”

“His plans to kick start our economy by lowering taxes would bring jobs and investment to the Borders.”