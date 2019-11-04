John Lamont launches re-election campaign

John Lamont has launched his campaign to be re-elected as MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk.

The sitting MP has now been formally adopted as the Scottish Conservative & Unionist candidate for the December 12th General Election.

The election is shaping up to be a contest between John and the SNP after the Labour and Lib Dem candidates secured less than 10% of the vote at the last election.

John has launched his re-election campaign with a pledge to get Brexit sorted and to oppose further constitutional division being promised by Nicola Sturgeon.

He said: “Over the next 5 weeks I will be out speaking to as many residents as I can to hear your concerns and priorities for the Borders.

“As your MP, I have held over 350 local advice surgeries, helped thousands of residents and always stood up for local services and local people. I would be honoured to be able to continue this work.

“I can sense that people in the Borders are scunnered with politics at the moment and I do not blame them. But in the Borders it is going to be a close contest between me and the SNP. Nicola Sturgeon has made it crystal clear that her number one priority from this election is another independence referendum.

“The majority of people in the Borders, no matter how they voted in the EU Referendum, just want Brexit sorted and for the country to move on. The last thing the Borders needs and wants is to go back to yet another divisive referendum.

“The SNP want to put up a border at Berwick, I want to focus on improving public services and getting the Borders connected.”