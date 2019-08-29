John Ferry to fly the Liberal Democrat flag

John Ferry will stand for the Liberal Democrats in the Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale constituency at the next general election.

John, who lives in Peebles and runs his own media relations consultancy business, also stood for the party in 2017.

Selection Committee chairman Graham Garvie said: “At a packed meeting of members in Peebles, John was unanimously chosen again to fly the Liberal Democrat flag.

“In recent months there has been a huge upsurge of interest in the Liberal Democrats and a substantial increase in membership across the country, as evidenced by the high turnout at the adoption meeting.”

John added: “The biggest threats to jobs and prosperity are a Nationalist-engineered separation of Scotland from the UK, and a Tory-engineered hard exit from the EU. Only the Liberal Democrats are working to remove these risks to our economy.”