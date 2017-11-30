Independent panel to oversee named person service

An independent panel is being set up to provide expert advice to ensure the Scottish Government’s named person service is workable.

The Getting it Right for Every Child (GIRFEC) Practice Development Panel will lead the development of a code of practice, statutory guidance and other support materials for people working with children and families.

It will be chaired by Ian Welsh, who is Chief Executive of the Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland and is due to complete its work by the end of next year.

John Swinney, Deputy First Minister, said: “I want every child in Scotland to get the best possible start in life, but too many families struggle to navigate the support available to help children thrive.

“This independent panel will draw on the experience and expertise of people working with children and families to develop a workable, comprehensive and user friendly code of practice, statutory guidance and other support materials that take account of new data protection laws – bringing clarity and certainty on this important issue.”