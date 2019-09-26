Have your say on CCTV provision in the Borders

A six week consultation on CCTV provision in the Scottish Borders has been launched.

The survey is available at scotborders.citizenspace.com until Thursday October 31 and gives the public the chance to have their say on the use of CCTV across the area.

At present, Scottish Borders Council (SBC) is responsible for maintaining the 70 public space CCTV cameras which operate in Duns, Hawick, Galashiels, Kelso, Peebles, Eyemouth, Selkirk and Melrose, while Police Scotland operate and monitor the cameras.

The Council currently meets all ongoing running costs, and it is estimated that the cost of replacing the current units with modern digital technology and associated infrastructure works would be around £850,000.

The survey will ask Borderers about the value, locations and type of CCTV cameras which they would like to see operate in the area.

The results of the survey will be included in a Council report in December 2019 which will outline all the options and associated costs to Councillors.

SBC’s Executive Member for Roads and Infrastructure, Councillor Gordon Edgar, said: “We know that CCTV can be a useful tool for the police and communities in terms of public safety.

“However, we also know that in order for the cameras to contribute to creating safe environments in our towns, the technology needs to be kept up-to-date.

“With a growing demand for our services, and budget constraints, the Council must consider whether replacing the current system is value for money, and what other options are available.

“In order for the Council to make a fully informed decision, we need the views of the public and would encourage residents, businesses and community groups to take part in our consultation before the 31 October deadline.”