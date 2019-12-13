General Election: Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk result a ‘toss-up’ according to exit poll

The Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk vote is a toss-up between the SNP and Tories, according to the BBC, ITV and Sky News exit poll.

The exit poll, which is predicting the Conservatives will have a large majority of 368 seats, also shows that the SNP are set to increase their number of seats to 55 out of a possible 59.

For Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, the exit poll shows that the constituency is too close to call, but shows that Conservative incumbent John Lamont has a 55% chance of retaining the seat, while the SNP’s Calum Kerr has a 45% of taking the seat.

John Lamont is defending an 11,060 majority from the 2017 general election, so even a close vote would represent a huge swing to the SNP.

At the counting station in Kelso, local Conservative activists say the vote “will be very close”, and with one eye on the SNP’s overall result, one Scottish Borders councillor said “it will be very hard” to deny the case for a second Scottish independence referendum.

The SNP are quite confident, with one councillor saying that some of the results from around the Borders have been “quite astonishing”, and that SNP activists remain quietly hopeful of regaining the seat.