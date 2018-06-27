Extension of kennels given green light

Councillors have given the go-ahead to the expansion of a dog hotel and kennels near Eyemouth.

Sandy Paws, run by Irene Dougal and Jonny Cowe, is looking to add seven new kennels to its business at Auchencrow.

They run heated kennels, day care and dog walking services from their West Greenfields property and already have planning permission to develop a dog hotel on the site. The business started in 2014 in Coldingham before relocating to its current premises, which has five acres of secure land and a pond.

At this week’s meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s planning and building standards committee, members were asked to approve the expansion.

East Berwickshire councillor Jim Fullarton said: “The issue I think is that they have four kennels now. We’re going to more than double this. When you get a dog missing its owner, you’re going to get quite a lot of barking and howling. That said, I really support this application. It’s great to see the business expanding and growing.”

Approval was given unanimously on condition that hedges be planted to limit the impact on neighbours.