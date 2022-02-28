Firm's bid to net tourists with trio of holiday pods in Burnmouth

A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for three pods with parking bays on land to the west of Burnmouth Church and close to the village harbour.

The site was previously occupied by three fisherman cottages. They were demolished in 1950 but there are still remnants of the cottages’ walls on the site.

Aside from the parish church other buildings close by include the 19th century built Burnmouth Coastguard Cottage.

Proposed pods

The applicant, ASE Holidays & Property Rental Ltd, say the category C listed Burnmouth Harbour to the south east of the development site will not be impacted by the proposal.

In its business plan submitted with the application, a company spokesperson says “we have a passion for making this site an attractive holiday destination, boosting the local economy by responsibly increased tourism”.

A design statement from Galashiels-based Camerons Strachan Yuill Architects, on behalf of the applicant, says: “The proposed three holiday cabins will have a discreet overall volume to not impose on their surroundings or disrupt views and will be carefully placed to match the site’s steep topography.

“The cabins will be supported by structural stilts which will create a small undercroft which will be concealed by a timber hit and miss louvre screen.

"Accessed by an external flight of stairs will be a paved patio area – lower than the cabin in order to preserve sightlines of the sea from the cabin’s interior.”

The pods have been designed and positioned to enjoy sea views.

The report says: “Each holiday cabin is positioned to achieve optimal views of the sea and the surrounding vista whilst not having glazing facing each other or overlooking habited sites – enhancing privacy for cabin users and neighbouring sites.