Council bosses propose debt write-off

SBC Headquarters

The corporate debts cover such areas as Council Tax, non-domestic rates, sundry debtors, housing benefit overpayments and aged debt from the council’s balance sheet.

Council Tax is the largest single area of debt set to be written off over the period at £137.6K.

The decision not to pursue debts is taken after it is concluded that recovery of the money owed is unlikely.