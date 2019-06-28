Consultation on failing CCTV network

Local Democracy Reporting Service

At a meeting of the full council this week councillors are being asked to approve a consultation with various stakeholders about the CCTV systems in Borders towns.

Recently, council officers revealed that the CCTV networks are “no longer fit for purpose” and told councillors that neither the local authority, nor the police, can afford to install and maintain CCTV in public spaces.

Currently, 19 of the council’s 70 CCTV cameras are not functional, and officers warned councillors that the number of faulty cameras is likely to increase and some already have intermittent faults.

Officers originally requested that the council allows the CCTV network to fall into disrepair, however, a motion by opposition leader Councillor Stuart Bell, backed by Councillor Watson McAteer, was passed at the last meeting which asked officers to investigate ways the CCTV network can be saved.

Now, officers are proposing the council consults with various stakeholders in the CCTV network, including Police Scotland, community councils and area partnerships, as well as providers of CCTV network systems and infrastructure to determine potential costs.

The consultation will form the basis of a series of options for CCTV in the Borders which councillors will be asked to approve.

Options and costs associated with renewing or replacing the existing public space CCTV provision for each community which already has an existing CCTV system in place will be looked at but officers have ruled out looking at an extension of the current systems or use of alternative technologies, such as mobile CCTV solutions.