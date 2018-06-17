Politicians on summer tour

Scottish Conservative politicians John Lamont MP and Rachael Hamilton MSP are joining forces to bring their summer advice surgery tour to 84 stops across the region.

The surgery starts on Friday, July 6, in Ancrum and finishes on Friday, August 3, in Ayton, taking in 82 locations in between. John and Rachael will be holding advice surgeries for some of the more remote locations in their constituencies, including spending four days in Berwickshire.

On Saturday, July 14, the summer surgery tour will be in and around Duns, with stops in Leitholm, Allanton and Preston. On Thursday, July 26, the pair take in Coldstream and surrounding villages.

East Berwickshire will be visited on Thursday, August 2, with nine surgeries including at Paxton, Hutton, Foulden and St Abbs. And on the final day of the tour, Friday, August 3, it will be in Cockburnspath and end in Ayton, with six stops in between.

Mr Lamont said: “My summer surgery tour is one of my favourite times of year, it is great to take the time to visit every part of the Borders. This is part of my commitment to be as accessible to my constituents as possible.”

Ms Hamilton added: “Each part of the Borders is unique and each has different concerns. You don’t need to make an appointment and we will see everyone who makes the effort to come and see us.”