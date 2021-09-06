Robbie Patterson.

The police are seeking to locate the whereabouts of Robbie Patterson and are asking for the public’s help.

Robbie was last seen at around 6:20am yesterday, Sunday, September 5, in the Alnwick area, travelling to Eyemouth.

There are growing concerns for his welfare.

He is described as white, approx. 6’1” tall, stocky build with short fair/blond hair. When last seen he was wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Robbie has access to a white Ford Fiesta ST-line registered number MX68SWU