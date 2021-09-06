Police seeking help to find missing man from Eyemouth
Concern is growing for a 22-year-old man reported missing from Upper Houndlaw in Eyemouth.
The police are seeking to locate the whereabouts of Robbie Patterson and are asking for the public’s help.
Robbie was last seen at around 6:20am yesterday, Sunday, September 5, in the Alnwick area, travelling to Eyemouth.
There are growing concerns for his welfare.
He is described as white, approx. 6’1” tall, stocky build with short fair/blond hair. When last seen he was wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.
Robbie has access to a white Ford Fiesta ST-line registered number MX68SWU
Anyone who may have seen Robbie since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2764 of 06/09/21