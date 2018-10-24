Police seek witnesses to Berwick hit and run

A pedestrian left seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Berwick says she finds it “difficult to comprehend” how someone could leave her lying on the road.

Marjorie Thomson had just left her house on Dean Drive when she was hit by a car in Berwick at around 2.35pm on Saturday, September 15. She had been crossing the road walking to her local Marks and Spencer when the vehicle collided with her and the driver left her lying in the road.

The vehicle, believed to be red but the make unknown, did not stop after the collision at around 2.35pm.

The 63-year-old was taken to hospital by paramedics having suffered serious injuries to her legs and head.

Mrs Thomson, a mother of two, said: “I can’t remember much about what happened but I have been told that a red-coloured car was seen to drive away whilst I was lying on the ground.

“I took a really nasty bump to the head which actually caused a bleed on the brain and fractured one of my eye sockets.

“It is difficult to comprehend how someone could just leave me lying in the road and I’m just grateful some of my neighbours were there to help me out.

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to try and identify the driver.

Sergeant Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police said: “This was a serious collision and Mrs Thomson is lucky to still be alive.

“We have carried out an extensive investigation to locate the driver involved and still have a number of lines of enquiry to follow. However, we know that there will be people out there who know the person responsible for this collision.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 481 04/10/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.