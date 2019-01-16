Police seek CCTV images in van break-ins investigations

A spate of vehicle break-ins in the Borders over recent days has seen a number of high value tools stolen.

Overnight on Sunday, January 13 into Monday, January 14, a total of 12 Ford Transit vans were entered and a number of high value tools stolen in Jedburgh’s Howden Drive, Howden Road, Howden Crescent, Lothian Road, Howdenburn Road and Howdenburn Court areas.

Officers were called at around 1am to the Howden Road area where two men were seen to be acting suspiciously around vehicles.

Through inquiries in the surrounding area and reports from the public, a total of 12 vehicles are reported to have been entered and items stolen from within. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full extent of the items stolen.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples from Galashiels CID said: “We believe those responsible have arrived in the area in a dark coloured vehicle, possibly between the hours of 1am and 2am on Monday, January 14.

“We’d urge anyone who may have CCTV covering their property, or anyone who may have driven through the area and be filming via dash cam, to check their systems for any suspicious activity captured overnight last night.