Police’s community focus

Latest figures for the Scottish Borders community action team show the impact it has had on local issues across the region.

From July to September 2018, the seven strong team, which targets community issues such as anti-social behaviour and on-street parking and is co-ordinated by the Scottish Borders Safer Communities, has: issued 241 parking tickets; carried out 20 static road checks; had a 32 per cent success rate with drug searches on people, and almost 79 per cent on homes.

Chief Inspector Andy McLean, Local Area Commander for the Scottish Borders, said: “The Community Action Team was formed to provide a dedicated resource to tackle local issues.

“It is tackling drugs, anti-social behaviour, vandalism, illegal parking, speeding and high value cycle theft. This has resulted in a reduction in these kind of incidents in all parts of the region.

“We have also taken on issues in specific locations when they have been identified through the joint tasking process. In the past six months there has been a significant 90 per cent success rate in the intelligence search rate of properties and 35 per cent for stop and search where drugs have been found.

“The team has also visited all areas of the Borders to tackle illegal parking with over 200 tickets issued in recent months.”

“This joint initiative is making a significant difference to the lives of people living in the Scottish Borders and we look forward to continuing with it.”

SBC’s executive member for community safety, Councillor George Turnbull, added: “From stopping underage drinking to seizing significant amounts of drugs, the new community action team is making a real difference to the Scottish Borders, as these latest figures prove.

“The team is responding to the issues our communities want them to tackle, using local intelligence and feedback from local councillors on concerns their constituents have raised with them.

“The initiative has been a huge success, and we will work with Police Scotland to ensure it continues to be effective.”