Police name biker killed in Coldstream accident

Police have confirmed that the man who died following a collision just north of Coldstream on Sunday morning, October 7, was Jeremy Charles Taylor.

The 54-year-old sustained fatal injuries following a collision involving a motorbike and a car on the A6112 at Lennel, just north of Coldstream, around 11.10am.

Constable Clark Black of Borders Road Policing said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Taylor’s family and we are conducting a thorough investigation to establish exactly what happened during this incident.”

Police Scotland have asked anyone with information that could help with enquiries to contact 101, quoting incident number 1726 of 7th October or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.