Police investigate failed fire-raising at a house in Eyemouth

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted fire-raising in Deanhead Drive, Eyemouth, at a round 4am on Monda, June 18.

Occupants within the property called police after smelling fumes and it was established an attempt had been made to set the door alight.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples said: “Fortunately the door did not actually catch fire, or this could have been a far more serious incident given there were people within the address at the time.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the Deanhead Drive area during the early hours of Monday morning and would urge those with information to come forward.

“Similarly, if you can help us identify the culprits then please also contact police immediately.”

Ring 101 and quote incident number 323 of June 18.