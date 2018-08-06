Police investigate brazen theft of two motorbikes from Duns

Police are appealing for information after two motorbikes were stolen from a showroom in Duns in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers were called to Borders Bikes on the Clockmill Industrial Estate at around 4.35am on Friday, August 3, to reports that there had been a break-in. A yellow Suzuki RMZ250 and an SWR RS300R Enduro Racer had been stolen.

Officers have a positive line of inquiry following the pursuit of a van and its subsequent recovery in south Edinburgh a short time after the housebreaking happened.

DC Andy Loughlin said: “This was a brazen attack on business premises and we are carrying out a large number of inquiries in order to trace those responsible and locate the stolen bikes.”

“Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious around the industrial estate in the early hours of this morning, or at any point on Thursday, August 2, should call police.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 569 of Friday 3rd August or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.