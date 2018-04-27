Play #yourpart to help your community

The Beast from East which hit the region last month was a reminder of the need for local people to support their community resilience group.

Scottish Borders Council is urging residents to support the #yourpart campaign so their community can respond to future incidents such as severe weather more effectively.

The council supports the groups by providing equipment, First Aid and general training and early warnings of severe weather or other important information.

Jim Fraser, SBC’s emergency planning officer, said: “Since the Beast from the East, we have been approached by a number of communities wishing to join the Resilient Communities initiative.

“It means local people can help each other in a safe and co-ordinated manner, providing benefits for the community well as for us and our partners in the emergency services.”

Tracey Logan, SBC chief executive, said: “Activating resilience groups provides us with the reassurance that they are doing what they can locally as well as providing vital information to us in the emergency bunker.”

www.scotborders.gov.uk/resilientcommunities