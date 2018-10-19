Plans for former Pringle site

Plans have been submitted to convert a long-time derelict factory site in Tweedmouth into industrial units.

The former Pringle factory at Tweedside Trading Estate, which was once one of Berwick’s biggest employers, is being earmarked for redevelopment after standing derelict for 20 years since closing in 1998 with the loss of 300 jobs.

The plans involve the creation of four units ranging in size from 3,500 to 15,400 square feet.

Philip Allinson, director of Tweedside Independent Traders Ltd, which is behind the plan, said: “The development will offer substantial benefits to small businesses looking to expand their operations or for more established businesses looking for a base in the area.

“The generous size of the new units and the option for multiple unit and multi-occupancy really offers something new in the Berwick area.

“The Tweedside Trading Estate needs investment and we hope this development will spark new interest into the estate for businesses looking to base themselves in Berwick.

“We are seeking expressions of interest now with an emphasis on light industrial and manufacturing businesses.”

With the aim to complete phase one in 2019 and the final phase in 2020, expressions of interest are now being sought from businesses interested in leasing the units. For details, contact Viewpoint Management on 01289 332080.