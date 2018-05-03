Plan ahead for medical care over the bank holiday weekend

The emergency department at Borders General Hospital and the Out of Hours service are often in demand over public holiday weekends.

By planning ahead and knowing who to turn to if you need medical attention, you can help NHS Borders save the emergency department for emergencies only.

Most health centres and GP practices in the Borders will be closed for the public holiday on Monday, May 7. Those open will be: Eyemouth Medical Practice; Galashiels - Roxburgh Street Medical Practice; Kelso Medical Practice; Stow - Stow & Lauder Medical Practice; Lauder - Stow & Lauder Medical Practice.

If you or someone you care for requires medicines regularly, make sure you order and collect repeat prescriptions in good time to ensure you have enough medicine to last over the May public holiday weekend. Pharmacies at Duns, Berwick and Kelso will be open on the Monday.