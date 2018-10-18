Pizza plans could create 60 new jobs at former Jus Rol site

Plans have been lodged which could lead to the creation of around 60 new jobs at a Tweedmouth factory.

Country Style Foods, which makes dough-based products, is seeking permission for a replacement-build to produce cooked frozen pizza bases which cannot be accommodated in the existing layout.

The company, which currently employs 80 staff, occupies the former Jus-Rol factory on the Tweedside Trading Estate which was closed in 2016 by General Mills.

A planning application lodged with Northumberland County Council states: ‘The proposed development is required to facilitate the installation of an oven and prover to produce cooked frozen pizza bases, resulting in the creation of around 60 new jobs.

‘This expansion is to enable pizza bases to be produced that are oven cooked and then frozen before packing. To enable this there needs to be installed a new oven, prover which requires a higher roof than currently exists due to roof voids, bowl hoist, and conveyor system.’

The area of development is at the rear of the site and would comprise a purpose built extension to replace an existing office, development lab and development kitchen.