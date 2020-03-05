World’s End killer Angus Sinclair died alone and bedbound

Serial killer Angus Sinclair died alone in a prison cell, an inquiry heard.

The 73-year-old was incontinent and bedbound following a series of strokes when he died in March last year.

Sinclair was in Glenochil Prison, Clackmannanshire, after being convicted of four killings including the World’s End murders in 1977.

His death was the subject of a fatal accident inquiry at Stirling Sheriff Court because he died in jail.

He was last seen alive by nursing staff at around 1.40am on March 11, 2019, locked in his cell.

When nursing staff checked on him at 3.50am, he was not breathing.

Sinclair was convicted of murdering Helen Scott and her friend, Christine Eadie.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 37 years in prison for the murders of the two teenagers - the longest handed out by a Scottish court.

Helen was born in Coldstream before her family moved to Penicuik, then Edinburgh. She was a frequent visitor to the Borders to visit family.

Her father, Morain Scott passed away aged 85, in 2015 – a year after his daughter’s killer was brought to justice.

He suffered nearly four decades of torment after Helen’s death.

Speaking after his death, Tom Wood, former deputy chief constable with Lothian and Borders Police who worked on the World’s End case, paid tribute to Mr Scott, saying: “Morain was a good man who was filled with incredible courage and dignity.

“In the face of the most awful grief suffered by Morain and his family, you couldn’t fail but be inspired when you met him.

“I had such admiration for the way he conducted himself over all those years.”