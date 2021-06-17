Windfarm fund seeks director

Blackhill Windfarm.

The fund has been providing financial support to local projects in Berwickshire since 2012, providing funding for numerous projects.

Last year alone, 21 projects benefited to the total of more than £41,000.

The fund is managed by a board of directors, representing four community council areas. There are also four independent directors and a representative from Renewable Energy Systems Ltd, the funding body and the operators of the windfarm, situated to the south of Longformacus.

Fund administrator and secretary Sharon Cleghorn said: “We are currently looking to add to our board of dire ctors to ensure we represent our broad and diverse community.

“If you would like to join our small and friendly board, we would like to hear from you. We are particularly interested in hearing from young people and women.

"The main qualification required is an interest in and commitment to your local community.

“The board of directors meets four times a year to review grant applications and make awards.

"If you would like to join the board please send a brief note, telling us about your relevant experience and explaining why you would like to join, to [email protected]d.co.uk.”