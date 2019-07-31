Vacant land in Duns to become haven

Berwickshire Housing Association (BHA) is proposing to transform a vacant piece of land into a vibrant sensory garden for Community Integrated Care (CIC) residents at Station Court in Duns.

As the result of a competition involving the Station Court residents, the new garden will be named ‘Bumblebee Garden’.

The site, owned by BHA, is surrounded by housing and when a further two new homes are constructed it will become land-locked with the only access from Station Court. This largely flat site will then be turned into a garden for the residents who live in the support units in Station Court.

BHA is allocating significant funds from its development budget to allow the project to come together for the benefit of the residents.

The aim of Bumblebee Garden will be to provide a quiet social space for residents to interact, grow plants and vegetables, and invite neighbours, family and friends to share and enjoy their new communal garden.

The garden will have a range of plants and features designed for sensory stimulation and there will be spaces for social gatherings.

Sarah Barron, of architects Smith Scott Mullen, has designed the garden with the residents of Station Court in mind, including wheelchair users. Paths, raised beds and an accessible poly tunnel will be carefully designed so that anyone can take part in gardening activities.

The garden will ensure all residents of Station Court can contribute to this green space development.