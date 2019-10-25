Two of the greats lined up at Duns Volunteer Hall this Autumn

The newly renovated Volunteer Hall in Duns is the venue for two completely different and ambitious performances.

William Shakespeare’s greatest drama Macbeth, known as the ‘Scottish Play’, will be performed from October 30 to November 2 7.30pm by the Duns Players. Tickets £10/ £5 concession from Nairn’s in Duns.

This powerful bloody tale is ideal for the misty, dark days of Autumn and includes witches, prophecies, and a murder, that leads to civil war. The play Macbeth is said to be cursed itself, and always referred to as the Scottish Play amongst actors.

In recent years A Heart for Duns, the charity that owns and manages the Volunteer Hall, has arranged ‘Come and sing’ weekend events.

Music lovers and singers throughout the Borders and beyond have taken part in performances of Handel’s Messiah and Vivaldi’s Gloria.

This year it is Mozart’s Requiem. The scratch choir will be accompanied by professional soloists and musicians, and it will be conducted by Kit Hobkirk, who lives locally.

Mozart’s Requiem is one of the most famous choral works in the classical repertoire, as much for the mystery and intrigue surrounding Mozart’s death and the completion of the last third of this work, as the hauntingly beautiful melodies and drama of the music.

Mozart composed part of the Requiem in Vienna in late 1791, shortly before his death.

Kit Hobkirk lives in Abbey St Bathans in the Scottish Borders and has conducted many ‘come and sing’ performances.

Educated at St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh, where he became Head Chorister and then Cathedral Organ Scholar, Kit studied singing at the RSAMD in Glasgow and was a Foundation Scholar at the RCM in London. He has performed as a tenor soloist and has had an extensive career in opera, festivals and broadcasting.

Kit was a Lay clerk in the Salisbury Cathedral choir for many years, taught singing at the Godolphin School in Salisbury and at the Bradfield College in Reading.

He currently works with the National Boys’ Choir of Scotland and the National Youth Choir of Scotland as tenor coach, a position he has held since 1997.