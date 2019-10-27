Two call outs in 24 hours for Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat and its volunteer crew have been called out twice in 24 hours by the UK Coastguard.

The first service was shortly after 5pm on Friday (October 25) to assist an 11-metre yacht that had suffered mechanical failure, five miles to the south of Eyemouth.

The second call, on Saturday afternoon, was to a yacht reported to require assistance. (Photo: RNLI/Eyemouth)

The lifeboat was quickly on scene and towed the yacht back to the safety of Eyemouth harbour.

The second service call was around 4.45pm on Saturday (October 26) after it was reported that a small yacht was in difficulty in Eyemouth bay.

Arriving immediately on scene, it was established that the yacht was fine and did not require any assistance. The lifeboat stood by and followed it back into Eyemouth.

For more information about the RNLI and its lifesaving work if its volunteer crews, go to the RNLI website