Tributes paid to teen motocross star who died in championship race at Duns

Seventeen-year-old Jude Morris was competing in the British Motocross Championship at Duns Motocross Track in Langton Lees on Saturday.

A statement from the Auto Cycle Union read: "Following an accident during the first MXY2 race, in the British Motocross Championship event held at Duns on August 28, the ACU are very sad to announce the tragic passing away of Jude Morris.

"Jude, son of Mark and Lucy from Corfe Castle in Dorset was one of the leading youth riders within the UK and had the potential to be a future adult British Champion. Jude was lying second in the MXY2 Series. No other riders were involved and medics were on scene as quickly as possible to give assistance to Jude."

Jude had won twice at the British Youth Championships in Canada Heights and Whitby this year, as well as the MX Nationals at Cusses Gorse.

The young star was much admired in the motocross industry.

Describing Jude as “my best friend and my hero”, his dad Mark said he was always happy to give advice to those who looked up to him.

Steve McCauley, race director and chair of the ACU motocross committee, said: "Jude was always smiling and lived for competing in Motocross. An extremely talented young lad, he was one of the most dedicated and hard-working young riders I have ever had the pleasure to meet."

A statement from Duns Motocross Track on Monday said: "As we begin a new week, we look back with heartbroken sadness on events from the weekend.