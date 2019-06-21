Tour or Britain preparations

A community group in Kelso is to explore funding possibilities in a bid to capitalise on a stage of this year’s Tour of Britain, starting and finishing in the town.

Visit Kelso, which works on behalf of businesses in the town, is keen to make sure Kelso is seen at its best when the Tour of Britain, the UKs’ biggest professional cycle race, returns to the region on Sunday, September 8.

Kelso previously hosted stage finishes in 2015 and 2017.

This year Stage Two will start and finish in Kelso, with the full route entirely within the Borders.

Starting from Kelso town centre, the riders will complete an anti-clockwise loop via Coldstream, Chirnside, the Lammermuirs, Duns, Scott’s View, Melrose, around the Eildon Hills, and alongside the River Tweed to the cobbled finish in Kelso.

Commenting on the event, Councillor Mark Rowley, executive member for business and economic development, said: “We know that the 2017 stage finish in Kelso brought many thousands of visitors in to the area, and had an extremely positive impact for local shops, cafes and accommodation providers.”

Kelso councillors Simon Mountford, Euan Robson and Tom Weatherston said that the race’s return to Kelso for a third time was “fantastic news for the town” and they are confident the town’s traders will ensure it’s looking its best.”