Torness lends its support to local lifeboat

EDF Energy has continued its support for Berwick Upon Tweed’s Lifeboat by making a donation of £500 from Torness power station’s charity fund. The cheque was handed over by Torness security team leader John Campbell who crews at the lifeboat station and has been an RNLI volunteer for more than 20 years.

John said: “The RNLI is important to the local community. The UK is an island nation and the RNLI is an integral part of coastal community life.

“People who use the sea have peace of mind that men and women stand ready at a moment’s notice to drop everything and go in any conditions to help those in peril.

“It’s great that Torness support my lifeboat volunteering and I’m delighted they’ve given this donation.”