Timescales for new £20m Berwick leisure centre are outlined

Work on Berwick’s new leisure centre is set to be underway by the end of the year.

The state-of-the-art £20m facility will be built on the site of the current Swan Centre in Tweedmouth, with works timetabled to start in November.

The council’s Cabinet has agreed to submit a planning application on May 28, with two stages of procurement to be completed over the summer before construction gets underway.

The new centre will feature a five-lane, 25m swimming pool, a teaching pool and leisure pool and spa facilities. There’ll be a sports hall, fitness studios, cafe and a sensory room. Outside there will be a 3G full-size playing pitch, play park and trim trail and parking for 175 cars.

The work will be carried out in phases to ensure that the existing Swan Centre continues to operate at all times until new facilities open to replace them. The whole scheme is scheduled to be complete by July 2022.

Councillor Cath Homer, Cabinet Member for Culture, Arts, Leisure and Tourism, said: “This will be a landmark facility and a leading example of seamlessly integrated leisure, health and social care.

“Not only will it be a fantastic resource for the local community but we want it to be a tourist destination attracting visitors from wider Northumberland, the Borders, South Scotland and beyond.

“We’re delighted to be able to move this flagship project forward as we look to increase the overall participation in sport, leisure and entertainment in Berwick and north Northumberland.”

Berwick's three county councillors, Georgina Hill, Gregah Roughead and Catherine Seymour have also welcomed the news that work on the new leisure centre will commence this year, describing it as part of; "A new era of delivery for Berwick".

Coun Gregah Roughead, member for Berwick West with Ord, on behalf of the trio, said; "Everyone knows that Berwick has had no investment for decades, and previous administrations failed to deliver anything positive for our community, so it is great news that construction will be starting in November.

“We are really pleased that amongst the facilities a state-of-the-art 3G pitch will be delivered. There has also been significant support for the retention of an indoor bowls facility, and it is great that this administration has listened to us and residents of Berwick on this too.”