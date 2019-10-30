Time running out to have your say on holiday park development in Coldstream

Residents have just over a week to share their views on a planning application to develop a holiday park to the west of Coldstream.

The council will decides on an application for a major development of 126 static caravans plus touring caravan and camping pitches, on land south of the Dental Health Centre on Kelso Road.

The application has been met with several objections from members of the public.

Issues have been raised over the size of the development, parking and the impact on the environment.

One resident commented: “We believe the development is not appropriate for either the site or the town and that planning permission should be refused If the site is developed it will permanently replace a valuable, open landscape, with a visually intrusive, and hard landscape which is not in keeping with the locality.

“We believe any potential economic benefit from this development will not result in the reversal of the decline of Coldstream’s High Street, which is due to a number of reasons including, for example, the increase in online shopping and lack of sufficient parking.

However, many are in support of the holiday park saying that it would help boost footfall in the town and help support local businesses.

A comment left on teh application said: “What a fantastic opportunity for Coldstream and surrounding areas. This will be a massive benefit for our town to have. Somewhere families can once again come for holiday and Coldstream can be put back on the

map. Coldstream has nothing to lose by having a caravan park and everything to

gain”.

To share your views, visit the Scottish Borders Council website and search Coldstream ensuring current is selected from the status drop down menu