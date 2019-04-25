This year’s Reivers Week will be special as the festival turns 70

The 2019 Reiver’s party was revealed to an expectant crowd in Duns Market Square on Friday evening by Duns Summer Festival’s new president James Royan.

Leading the Duns Summer Festival events from July 7-13, will be Reiver Ben Foreman, accompanied by Reivers Lass Fiona Carnie, Right Hand Man Aaron Whellans and Right Hand Lass Chelsea Scobbie.

The Wynsome Mayde and her party were also introduced to those gathered in the Market Square. Evie Allison is Wynsome Mayde elect and she will be accompanied by her maydes Chloe Gallagher, Catriona Gray, Jenna Bullard and Erin Doyle. Evie will be crowned the 2019 Wynsome Mayde by Eileen McLean.

Every year as part of the Duns Summer Festival, the pupils of Duns Primary School elect the Wynsome Mayde and applications for the role were sent in at the end of last term ahead of voting. The investiture consists of a coronation ceremony with flower and sword bearers and a parade in a horse-drawn carriage accompanied by the Duns Pipe Band, the Reiver’s Party and a cavalcade of horses and riders in a tradition that dates back to 1944.

This year is a big year for Duns Summer Festival which started in 1949, and a special exhibition is planned to mark its 70th anniversary.

“Do you have objects or memorabilia that help tell the story of Reivers Week?” asks a Duns Summer Festival spokesperson.

“Duns Dings A” is a special exhibition that will be displayed in the library exhibition room from Saturday, May 18, to Saturday July 27, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Reivers Week, 75th of the Wynsome Mayde and 95th of old Infirmary Week.

“Live Borders museum service are looking for material to go on show in cabinets/wall displays such as house crests or shields, hand ba’s, sashes, rosettes, ties, hats, bonnets or riding crops, prizes, awards or badges, orders of service, menus or scripts etc.

“If you have material you would like to loan to the museum service for the upcoming exhibition please contact Kenny McLean at Duns Museum Office by telephoning 01361 884114 or emailing kenneth.mclean@liveborders1.org.uk”

Duns Summer Festival was instituted in 1949 to commemorate the town‘s history and traditions in a week of sports, concerts, ride-outs and parades.

The 2019 Duns Summer Festival from Sunday, July 7, to Saturday, July 13, includes the Duns Law Service on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. On Monday night the burgh flag is handed to the Reiver for safekeeping and the next evening he leads his mounted followers to the summit of Duns Law for a short service at the spot where General Leslie’s covenanting army encamped in 1639, to oppose Charles I who was preparing to cross the River Tweed and enforce a form of religion which the Scots found unacceptable.

Doug Redpath has been appointed honorary president of Duns Summer Festival. A stalwart of the committee and the festival week for many years at the age of 80, Doug followed last year’s Reiver Stuart Burns on the Whitchester ride on the Saturday of Reivers Week and will continue to play his part in Duns celebrations