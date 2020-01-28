Thirlestane Castle is offering you the opportunity to be part of its 16th-century heritage

Thirlestane Castle, Lauder is one of the oldest and finest inhabited castles in Scotland.

This summer it is extending its opening days so visitors can tour this 16th-century castle seven days a week.

In order to do this and ensure sure each visitor experience continues to be exceptional, it needs to increase its team of amazing volunteer room stewards and guides who generously donate their time to the castle.

The volunteers, the ‘Friends of Thirlestane’, are an invaluable and extremely enthusiastic resource. Without them, the charitable trust that operates the castle would not be able to open the doors and allow visitors to explore the fascinating building and its unique collections.

The ceilings in the State Rooms date from the 17th-century and are among the finest in Europe.

The castle also has one of the largest collections of family portraits in the country from a wealth of famous artists such as Romney and Reynolds.

This summer will also see the opening of the new ‘School Room Toy Museum’, a brand new space displaying an extensive collection of Edwardian, Victorian and Georgian toys.

Thirlestane Castle Trust is appealing to anyone who may have some spare time, even if it is just a half day every so often, to consider joining its friendly team.

It also needs people to help in the shop and to meet and greet people so it doesn’t matter if history is not a passion, it just wants people who will help to give our visitors a great experience.

In order to introduce potential volunteers to the castle, show them around and introduce the rest of the team, the castle will be holding an Open Morning on Thursday, March 19.

Please contact the castle if you are interested in coming along. Even if you cannot make it along on that day but would still like to become involved, please do get in touch.

Edward Maitland-Carew said: “We are so indebted to ‘The Friends of Thirlestane’ who do an amazing job welcoming our visitors and sharing this fabulous castle’s stories with them. Without this wonderful group of people we would not be able to open to the public every summer. Please do consider joining the team and coming along to our Open Morning to see how you can help protect this magnificent building for future generations.”

For further information, please visit the Thirlestane Castle website email enquiries@thirlestanecastle.co.uk or call 01578 722430