These are the foods you shouldn't feed your dog this Christmas Christmas food can be the highlight of the seasonal period, but if you have dogs in the house then there are certain popular festive foods that could make them ill. These are seven foods you should avoid giving to your pooch this Christmas, according to pet food experts at Canagan. 1. Blue cheese A blue cheese like roquefort contains fungus harboring a substance called roquefortine C. In extreme cases, dogs can develop muscle tremors and seizures which can last up to two days. 2. Christmas cake, pudding and mince pies The raisins, currants and sultanas in Christmas treats like mince pies, Christmas cake and Christmas pudding are poisonous to dogs. Consuming these could lead to sickness, diarrhea and kidney failure. 3. Chocolate Chocolate is comes a-plenty at Christmas, but it is highly toxic for dogs. The darker the chocolate, the worse it is. The first signs of chocolate poisoning are vomiting and diarrhoea. 4. Turkey bones Cooked bones can become brittle and can easily splinter, with larger bones presenting a choking hazard and smaller pieces having the potential to irritate the gut or worst.