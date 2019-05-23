The Berwickshire community projects looking for your votes

A total of 19 Berwickshire community projects are looking for your votes to help them access a share of the £48,374.30 currently available from Berwickshire’s Scottish Borders Council Localities Bid Fund.
Duns Swimming Pool
They want to install a power hoist that enables independent access to Duns Pool for any swimmer finding the steps difficult. - £9,558
Sea the Change
Sea the Change wants to make the Scottish Borders coast available and fully accessible to people who have a physical disability or may find it difficult to walk on sand. Beach access for all. - £13,267.98
Swinton Parent Council
They want to purchase foldable staging and related equipment, stored at the school, available to the school, visiting groups and community. This enables local people of all ages to experience events as performers or audience. - £2,739.25
Birgham Community Development Trust
To provide a safe place for children to interact with one another, burn off excess energy and enhance their personal and social skills through imaginative play. - £11,987
Health in Mind
Rediscover Borders would bring people together to increase confidence, knowledge and skills in outdoor work, combating loneliness, increase social connection and promote mental wellbeing. - £5,187.48
Coldstream Community Trust
The community centre needs to be made wind and watertight and fit for purpose. Repairing the flat roof using rubberised material and acrylic is expected to last 25 years. They plan to repair, replace and paint the guttering, barge boards and replace some slates on the roof. - £11,745
Eyemouth Men’s Shed
The group has 30+ bikes and want to make the TEDDA hut in Eyemouth a distribution hub for bicycles and related training activities. - £7,600
Berwickshire Maritime Trust
A boat will provide a chance for the people of Berwickshire to learn and enjoy the skills needed for being at sea in a very traditional sailing vessel. - £14,950
Chirnside Common Good Association
The tennis courts need attention and the plan is to add netball, basketball and 5-a-side use as well. - £12,529
Busy Bees Toddler Group
Busy Bees is a free, open to all, twice weekly toddler group. They want to buy non-plastic sensory toys and soft play as well as getting equipment and materials to develop messy play. - £3,600
Eyemouth Art Trail
Highlighting creative elements in Eyemouth. Map guide and art festival. Locally driven permanent tourist attraction. - £13,891.50
Westruther Community Enterprise
Community Hub Westruther will provide a vital facility for vulnerable people in the community (the elderly, those living alone, young parents) and will combat social isolation and loneliness. It needs renovated and kitted out. - £15,000
Swinton & Ladykirk Community Council
To enhance the Village Green by replacing and upgrading the electrical supply to support community events and activities, including Gala Day and Christmas lights display. - £2,014
Duns 700, Castle and Community
To mark the 700th anniversary of Duns Castle, a sound and light show with 3D mapping is being planned as a community celebration and enhance the 2020 Duns Summer Festival. - £15,000
Connect Berwickshire Youth project
Connecting young people from across Berwickshire with transport for trips, residentials and activity days - opportunities to learn, grow in confidence, build skills and experience. - £10,590
Coldingham Community Council
Coldingham wants to recreate the Merket Cross using stone from what remains of the 19th century cross, the old kirk and new stone. - £15,000
Eat, Sleep, Ride CIC
A riding school with a twist, based near Eyemouth, they support and work with mental health, social isolation, disability and employability services. The horses aid communication and provide therapy. - £3,090
A Heart for Duns
Duns Information Exchange. To provide a makeover to the Market Square information board.- £5,240