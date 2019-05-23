The Berwickshire community projects looking for your votes

A total of 19 Berwickshire community projects are looking for your votes to help them access a share of the £48,374.30 currently available from Berwickshire’s Scottish Borders Council Localities Bid Fund.

Duns Swimming Pool

They want to install a power hoist that enables independent access to Duns Pool for any swimmer finding the steps difficult. - £9,558

Sea the Change

Sea the Change wants to make the Scottish Borders coast available and fully accessible to people who have a physical disability or may find it difficult to walk on sand. Beach access for all. - £13,267.98

Swinton Parent Council

They want to purchase foldable staging and related equipment, stored at the school, available to the school, visiting groups and community. This enables local people of all ages to experience events as performers or audience. - £2,739.25

Birgham Community Development Trust

To provide a safe place for children to interact with one another, burn off excess energy and enhance their personal and social skills through imaginative play. - £11,987

Health in Mind

Rediscover Borders would bring people together to increase confidence, knowledge and skills in outdoor work, combating loneliness, increase social connection and promote mental wellbeing. - £5,187.48

Coldstream Community Trust

The community centre needs to be made wind and watertight and fit for purpose. Repairing the flat roof using rubberised material and acrylic is expected to last 25 years. They plan to repair, replace and paint the guttering, barge boards and replace some slates on the roof. - £11,745

Eyemouth Men’s Shed

The group has 30+ bikes and want to make the TEDDA hut in Eyemouth a distribution hub for bicycles and related training activities. - £7,600

Berwickshire Maritime Trust

A boat will provide a chance for the people of Berwickshire to learn and enjoy the skills needed for being at sea in a very traditional sailing vessel. - £14,950

Chirnside Common Good Association

The tennis courts need attention and the plan is to add netball, basketball and 5-a-side use as well. - £12,529

Busy Bees Toddler Group

Busy Bees is a free, open to all, twice weekly toddler group. They want to buy non-plastic sensory toys and soft play as well as getting equipment and materials to develop messy play. - £3,600

Eyemouth Art Trail

Highlighting creative elements in Eyemouth. Map guide and art festival. Locally driven permanent tourist attraction. - £13,891.50

Westruther Community Enterprise

Community Hub Westruther will provide a vital facility for vulnerable people in the community (the elderly, those living alone, young parents) and will combat social isolation and loneliness. It needs renovated and kitted out. - £15,000

Swinton & Ladykirk Community Council

To enhance the Village Green by replacing and upgrading the electrical supply to support community events and activities, including Gala Day and Christmas lights display. - £2,014

Duns 700, Castle and Community

To mark the 700th anniversary of Duns Castle, a sound and light show with 3D mapping is being planned as a community celebration and enhance the 2020 Duns Summer Festival. - £15,000

Connect Berwickshire Youth project

Connecting young people from across Berwickshire with transport for trips, residentials and activity days - opportunities to learn, grow in confidence, build skills and experience. - £10,590

Coldingham Community Council

Coldingham wants to recreate the Merket Cross using stone from what remains of the 19th century cross, the old kirk and new stone. - £15,000

Eat, Sleep, Ride CIC

A riding school with a twist, based near Eyemouth, they support and work with mental health, social isolation, disability and employability services. The horses aid communication and provide therapy. - £3,090

A Heart for Duns

Duns Information Exchange. To provide a makeover to the Market Square information board.- £5,240