Tennis court plan for Duns country manor

The owners of Marchmont House, near Duns, are planning on adding to the opulent surroundings of the Berwickshire estate with a championship-standard tennis court.

The father and son duo, Hugo Aylesford Burge and Oliver Aylesford Burge, have applied to Scottish Borders Council for planning permission to install the court at the famous manor.

The court will be set back from the grade A listed manor, to the east of the building group, and the plans have been submitted by Berwick-upon-Tweed-based property managers Smith and Garatt.

The manor is currently available for hire as both an events venue and as accommodation, and in September will host two Scottish sculpture exhibitions.

The Burges own the full 2,000 acre Marchmont estate, and have featured in the Sunday Times Rich List.